Collins’ late fourth-quarter TD helps Oklahoma State pull away to beat Central Arkansas 27-13

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Collins’ 17-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run gave Oklahoma State breathing room and the Cowboys held on to beat Football Championship Subdivision foe Central Arkansas 27-13 in a season opener. Korie Black blocked two Central Arkansas field-goal attempts for Oklahoma State, which won its 28th straight home opener at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys haven’t lost a season opener since 2014 and coach Mike Gundy now is 17-2 in opening games at his alma mater.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.