Collins, Kalinskaya, Kostyuk, Friedsam reach Austin quarters

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Fourth-seeded Danielle Collins, eighth-seeded Marta Kostyuk, Anna-Lena Friedsam and Anna Kalinskaya have reached the quarterfinals at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas. Collins needed barely more than an hour to beat Caty McNally 6-1, 6-1, and next faces Kalinskaya, a 6-3, 6-1 winner against CoCo Vandeweghe. Kostyuk eliminated Madison Brengle 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 and will meet Friedsam for a spot in the semifinals at the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament. The 108th-ranked Friedsam edged Erika Andreeva 7-5, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (8) on Thursday. For the 29-year-old Friedsam, it marks the first time the German has won back-to-back tour-level matches in North America in her career.

