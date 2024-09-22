Collins helps lead Morgan St. in 56-7 blitz over Virginia Lynchburg

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jason Collins ran for two touchdowns and three different Morgan State quarterbacks threw touchdowns and the Bears beat Virginia Lynchburg 56-7. Morgan State got scoring passes from Duce Taylor, Tahj Smith and Dominique Anthony against their NCCAA Division I opponent. Morgan State scored three touchdowns in the first and second quarters and led 42-0 at halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.