Collins follows Miami win with victory at Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Danielle Collins powered to her second straight WTA title, following her Miami Open victory last week with the Charleston Open championship on Sunday. Collins defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 for her 13th straight match win. She became the first player since Serena Williams in 2013 to win Miami and Charleston in consecutive weeks. The 30-year-old Collins has announced that this will be her last on tour. She already has made it a memorable one with her consecutive showings.

