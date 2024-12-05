Collins and Edwards lead Vanderbilt over Virginia Tech 80-64 in SEC/ACC Challenge

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jason Edwards scored 19 points, MJ Collins added 15 and Vanderbilt cruised to an 80-64 victory over Virginia Tech in the SEC/ACC Challenge. dwards and Collins were a combined 10-of-22 shooting from the floor and each made three of Vanderbilt’s nine 3-pointers. The Commodores shot above 50% in each half and finished 29 of 55 (53%) overall. Vanderbilt (7-1) also scored 28 points off 15 turnovers. Jaden Schutt scored 15 points from five 3s to lead Virginia Tech (3-4).

