Collingwood beats Brisbane to win record-equaling 16th Aussie rules football title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Collingwood Magpies have won a record-equaling 16th Aussie rules football title with a four-point win over the Brisbane Lions in the Australian Football League grand final. Bobby Hill kicked a career-best four goals in the Magpies’ 12.18 (90) to 13.8 (86) victory in front of 100,024 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Jordan De Goey kicked the go-ahead goal with five minutes to play before Collingwood hung on in the desperate final stages after losing key defender Nathan Murphy to a concussion before halftime. It was the Magpies’ first AFL premiership since 2010.

