Collin Murray-Boyles scores 16 points and South Carolina turns back Virginia Tech 70-60

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead South Carolina past Virginia Tech 70-60 in the third-place game of the Beach Division at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Zachary Davis and Morris Ugusuk added 12 points each for the Gamecocks. Jaydon Young scored 12 points and Jaden Schutt 11 for the Hokies. Six of Virginia Tech’s first 11 baskets in the second half were 3-pointers as the Hokies cut into an eight-point halftime deficit. South Carolina led 57-53 with 5 1/2 minutes to go before holding Virginia Tech scoreless for the next 4 1/2 minutes. South Carolina led 62-53 with a minute to go and a three-point play by Murray-Boyles wrapped it up with 49 seconds remaining.

