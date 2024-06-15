Collin Morikawa thought a 66 would give him a shot at the US Open. Then came Bryson DeChambeau

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Collin Morikawa woke up Saturday nine shots off the lead and figuring he would have to get back to even par to have any chance of winning the U.S. Open. And he did just that, shooting a bogey-free 66. It likely won’t be enough. What Morikawa wasn’t counting on was big Bryson DeChambeau manhandling the course a few hours later, shooting a 67 and leaving him seven shots behind entering Sunday’s final round. Now Morikawa would need some Arnold Palmer-type magic to win his first U.S. Open. In 1960, Palmer trailed Mike Souchak by seven shots after 54 holes, but birdied six of his first seven holes and went on beat Jack Nicklaus by two shots for the greatest comeback in the tournament’s 124-year history.

