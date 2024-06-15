Collin Morikawa claws back into contention at US Open with bogey-free 66 in third round at Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Collin Morikawa woke up Saturday nine shots off the lead and figuring he needed to get to back to even par to have a chance at winning the U.S. Open. Mission accomplished. Morikawa shot a bogey-free 66 on the difficult No. 2 course at Pinehurst to position himself for another strong finish at a tournament where he has two top 5s since 2021. His birdie on the 18th hole, his fourth of the day, got him to even par. Ludvig Aberg had the second-round lead at 5-under. Morikawa believes when Sunday arrives he’ll have a chance to win his third major.

