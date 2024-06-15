Collin Morikawa claws back into contention at US Open with bogey-free 66 in third round at Pinehurst

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Collin Morikawa watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Collin Morikawa woke up Saturday nine shots off the lead and figuring he needed to get to back to even par to have a chance at winning the U.S. Open. Mission accomplished. Morikawa shot a bogey-free 66 on the difficult No. 2 course at Pinehurst to position himself for another strong finish at a tournament where he has two top 5s since 2021. His birdie on the 18th hole, his fourth of the day, got him to even par. Ludvig Aberg had the second-round lead at 5-under. Morikawa believes when Sunday arrives he’ll have a chance to win his third major.

