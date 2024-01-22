Collin McHugh retires after capping 11-year career with 2 seasons in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Collin McHugh, who pitched for the Atlanta Braves in the final two seasons of his 11-year major league career, has announced his retirement. The 36-year-old McHugh pitched six years for Houston, including 2017 when helped the Astros win the World Series. McHugh made his major league debut with the New York Mets in 2012. McHugh posted a career 3.72 ERA in 346 career games. He had his best season in 2015 with Houston, when he was 19-7 with a 3.89 ERA while starting 32 games and finishing eighth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

