Collin Ironside directs game-winning drive as VMI defeats Davidson 12-7 in opener

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Collin Ironside hit VJ Johnson with a last-minute touchdown pass and VMI rallied to defeat Davidson 12-7, giving Danny Rocco a dramatic victory in his debut as coach of the Keydets. VMI took possession with 4:19 left in the game and Ironside led a 12-play, 85-yard drive that produced what would be the winning score. The drive included three third-down conversions, one a 28-yard pass to Aidan Twombly on third-and-20. Ironside hit Johnson with a 25-yard hookup with 51 seconds remaining. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful. Davidson’s final drive gained only 12 yards and ended with an interception.

