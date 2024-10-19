Collin Guggenheim reaches 3,000 career yards rushing and Nicholls beats winless Northwestern State

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Pat McQuaide passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, Collin Guggenheim rushed for 129 yards to go over 3,000 for his career, and Nicholls cruised past winless Northwestern State 20-0. Guggenheim became the second Colonel to eclipse 3,000 career yards rushing. He also had a 100-yard rushing game for the 11th time in his career. Nicholls (3-4, 1-1 Southland Conference) recorded a shutout victory for the second time this season after topping Mississippi Valley State 66-0 on Sept. 21. Northwestern State (0-8, 0-3) is in a rebuilding season under first-year head coach Blaine McCorkle. The Demons have lost their last 16 games dating to 2022.

