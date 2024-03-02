Collier scores career-high 31, dominates in stretch to lead USC past Washington 82-75

SEATTLE (AP) — Freshman Isaiah Collier scored a career-high 31 points, including eight in the final 2 1/2 minutes, and USC defeated Washington 82-75. A 3-pointer by Koren Johnson got Washington within 72-68 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining, just 3 minutes after Southern California had built a 15-point lead. Collier took over a minute later, scoring on four consecutive USC possessions on a series of driving, spinning layups and one-handers. The fourth of those makes gave the Trojans an 80-75 lead with 28 seconds left. USC’s Joshua Morgan iced the victory when he blocked a corner 3 by Anthony Holland and saved the ball from going out of bounds. DJ Rodman came up with the free ball, was fouled and made two free throws for the final margin.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.