Collier scores 23, grabs 14 rebounds and leads Lynx over Mercury 73-60

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 73-60 for their sixth win in a row. Alanna Smith scored 14 points and Courtney Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lynx. Natasha Cloud led the Mercury with 14 points and five assists. Rebecca Allen scored 11 points and Brittney Griner added 10. Smith hit a 3-pointer to make it 9-6 lead about midway through the first quarter and the Lynx never again trailed. Diana Taurasi hit a pull-up jumper that got Phoenix even at 17-all moments into the second quarter but Collier scored six points in a 12-2 spurt over the next 5 minutes to push the lead into double figures.

