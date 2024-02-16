Collier helps Southern California fend off Utah 68-64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Collier scored 15 points to help Southern California beat Utah 68-64. Collier added six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Trojans (10-15, 4-10 Pac-12 Conference), who snapped a two-game skid and won for just the second time in their last 10 games. DJ Rodman finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Boogie Ellis pitched in with 11 points and four steals. Deivon Smith totaled 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to pace the Utes (15-10, 6-8), who have lost three straight and five of six. Utah has yet to win on the road in conference play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.