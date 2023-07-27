College sports realignment is a chaotic, head-spinning trend in which change the only constant

College sports in the U.S. has seen scores of schools change conference affiliation over the past century, but the pace has quickened over the past three decades. It is no longer a surprise to see storied programs leave their longtime conference home in search of more stability and more revenue in the college athletics arms race. Next year, USC and UCLA will leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten while Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

