College of Saint Rose announces closure, same day top-ranked women’s soccer team falls in NCAAs

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The College of Saint Rose’s women’s soccer team will have an unusual distinction. It never lost a game in what will be its final season. The Golden Knights tied Adelphi 1-1 in the NCAA Division II East regional final Friday, then failed to advance after losing a penalty-kick shootout to determine which team would reach the national quarterfinals. That outcome came hours after the school in Albany, New York, announced that it would be closing at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. Saint Rose, the top-ranked team in the Division II national poll entering the tournament, finished the season 20-0-2.

