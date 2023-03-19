College of Idaho beats Indiana Tech 73-71 for NAIA title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jake O’Neil has 15 points and 12 rebounds and College of Idaho blew most of a 23-point second-half lead before holding on to beat Indiana Tech 73-71 in the NAIA national championship game. College of Idaho has won 36 games in a row — a program record and the longest active win streak in men’s college basketball (all divisions) — since a season-opening 82-78 loss at Arizona Christian. Blake Davison scored the Warriors’ first five points in a 12-2 run that cut it a two-point game with a minute to go and Grant Smith made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 72-71 with 12 seconds left. Smith missed a potential tying jumper just before the buzzer. Rog Stein led Indiana Tech with 18 points and eight rebounds.

