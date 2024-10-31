College helmet communications revealed to be vulnerable

Coaches have been communicating with players through their helmets on unencrypted frequencies in games involving Power 4 teams this season, leading to the possibility that plays could be intercepted by unauthorized people using certain scanners. The SEC acknowledged it was aware of the issue, first reported by The Athletic, and that it and the other conferences were in touch with the helmet maker, GSC. The Big Ten said it had not had any issues related to the encryption problem.

