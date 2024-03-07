College football’s early signing period moves up 3 weeks to before conference championship games

College football’s early signing period will move up three weeks from mid-December to the week preceding conference championship games, starting in 2024. The Collegiate Commissioners Association, which oversees and administers the National Letter of Intent program that schools and recruits use to make verbal commitments official and binding, announced the change. The start of the traditional signing period will remain on the first Wednesday of February and continue to run through April 1. The CCA also said it is considering creating a third summer signing period that would being in June of 2025.

