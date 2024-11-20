College football Week 13: No. 5 Indiana’s long-awaited big test comes at No. 2 Ohio State

College football fans will be treated to a fifth top-five matchup this season when Indiana visits Ohio State for the ultimate measuring-stick game. We’ll find out Saturday just how good these unbeaten Hoosiers really are. The magic worked by first-year coach Curt Cignetti has resulted in the program’s first 10-win season, and the Hoosiers don’t plan to stop there. But their schedule has been one of the weakest in the country. This game against the Buckeyes will show if they’re the real deal or a mirage. Army plays Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium in another Top 25 matchup.

