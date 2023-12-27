College football postseason changes have all but ended the chances of a split national championship

If unbeaten ACC champion Florida State beats Georgia in the Orange Bowl, is there a chance the Seminoles could be voted No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 of the season? While voters say they would be open to it, the current state of college football’s postseason all but renders the conversation moot. With so many players deciding not to play and coaches changing jobs, many bowl games feature teams that look nothing like they did during the season. The more relevant question is how much consideration should poll voters give postseason games outside the playoff at all?

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.