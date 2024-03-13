College Football Playoff moving toward agreement between conferences needed to complete ESPN deal

The College Football Playoff is moving toward a revenue-sharing agreement between the participating conferences that it needs to finalize a new television contact with ESPN. But discussions of what the format for the postseason system will be starting in 2026 are being tabled. Conferences officials were meeting separately this week with members to consider a deal that would commit them to the College Football Playoff for another six years, three people with knowledge of the CFP’s latest discussions told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the CFP’s internal discussions were not being made public.

