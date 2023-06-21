IRVING, Texas (AP) — College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock will retire in February 2025 at the end of his contract. The 72-year-old Hancock announced his plans Wednesday. His departure comes as the playoff prepares for its expansion to a 12-team format in the 2024 season. Hancock took over as executive director in 2012 as the CFP’s only employee at the time. The first four-team playoff took place at the end of the 2014 season.

