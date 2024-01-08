College Football Playoff delays tweaking 12-team format to decrease spots reserved for league champs

The College Football Playoff has delayed changing the 12-team format to decrease the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five. The head of the board that needs to approve the move said he would be shocked if the change is not made for next season. CFP officials say the Pac-12 asked for the delay. The change would guarantee five spots in the playoff for conference champions and have seven at-large berths available.

