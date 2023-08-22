College fans might not notice new first-down clock rule, but some coaches are wary of its effect

The NCAA football rule change that drew the most notice in the offseason might go mostly unnoticed by fans once the season is underway. Coaches’ opinions vary on how much it will impact games. For the first time since 1967 the clock will continue to run when a team makes a first down rather than stopping until the chains are set and the referee gives the ready-for-play signal. The exception is during the last two minutes of the second and fourth quarters. The rationale for the change was to cut the number of plays to reduce the risk of injuries.

