College comeback now only the 2nd-biggest moment for Olympics-bound sprinter Kendall Ellis

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Type some combination of the words “greatest” “track” and “comebacks” into the browser and, even to this day, a video from the 2018 NCAA championships will come up somewhere high on the first screen.

But that video of Kendall Ellis making up 30 meters over the homestretch to lead Southern California for a win is now only the second biggest highlight of her career. The biggest — the 400-meter national championship she won Sunday night at U.S. Olympic trials.

Known primarily as a relay specialist, Ellis shocked the field and will compete for her first individual Olympic medal next month in Paris. She won the race in a personal-best time of 49.46 seconds, beating the personal best she’d set the night before in the semifinals by .35.

Ellis, 28, is already the owner of Olympic gold and bronze relay medals and a few more from world championships. Given her resume, nobody would have viewed it as a shock for her to be named to this year’s U.S. relay pool. Now, that’s not an issue. The first-place finish makes her an obvious choice.

Ellis said her now-second-greatest win had roots from the year before when she ran an even faster split than she did on the rain-slickened track at Hayward Field in 2018 and got chased down at the end.

Kendall Ellis arrives for a heat women's 400-meter run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Friday, June 21, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall

“A learning lesson,” she called it.

Among her medals are the gold from the Tokyo Games as part of the 4×400 women’s relay team, where she ran in the preliminary round. She also won bronze on the 4×400 mixed relay. Before that, she won a pair of gold medals from world championship relay teams.

She was part of a gold-medal mixed relay team earlier this year at the World Athletics Relays — a sign that she would, indeed, be in the mix when coaches look at sprinters to fill out relay pools for Paris.

In doing the research, it wouldn’t have been difficult to find what, until Sunday, had been Ellis’ most famous race.

Halfway through the last lap of that 2018 relay, she is in third place, 30 meters back, barely in the screen. One of the announcers is talking about the runner behind her, from Kentucky, who has unusual closing speed.

A few seconds later, the other announcer hands the race to Purdue. “There’s no way, unless they drop the baton, Purdue’s going to win this, which we certainly didn’t see.”

Ellis had a couple of things going for her. She knew the Purdue runner was a middle-distance specialist without the same closing kick as she has.

“And I wasn’t listening to the announcer or anyone else,” she said. “I’m always going to be optimistic about my chances. I mean, if I don’t believe in me, then who else will?”

After her shocker Sunday, lots of people should.

