College baseball preview: LSU’s repeat hopes hinge on transfers, Wake Forest consensus No. 1

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU’s baseball team will have a new look as it begins its quest to repeat as national champion. An SEC-record 13 players from last year’s team were drafted. The Tigers are ranked as high as No. 2 in the preseason polls. The consensus No. 1 team is Wake Forest, which is coming off its first CWS appearance since 1955 and a program-record 54 wins. The SEC again has the most national contenders. Arkansas, Florida, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Texas A&M are the top teams in that league. Oregon State is the Pac-12 favorite in the conference’s final season.

