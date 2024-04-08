College baseball notebook: Tennessee’s prodigious home run hitting on display against Auburn

It’s midseason and, well, Tennessee’s offense is in midseason form. The Volunteers hit 14 home runs in a weekend series win at Auburn, with six in the second game and six more in the third. Coach Tony Vitello has made the long ball the focal point of his offense. The Vols’ 500 homers since 2020 are most in the country. Tennessee and Georgia are national co-leaders this season with 87. The Vols’ 10.4 runs per game is second in the country behind Wofford’s 11.4. Christian Moore homered in all three games against Auburn and has a team-leading 13.

