College baseball notebook: TCU newcomers key in program-best 12-0 start

TCU has gotten out to a program-best 12-0 start with big contributions from freshmen and transfers who have replaced major contributors from the team that made the College World Series. The Horned Frogs beat Southern California twice and Arizona State once over the weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Frogs have had a flair for the dramatic. Eight of their wins have been by three runs or less, including five by one run. They have three walk-off wins, and in two others they scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning after erasing a big deficit.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.