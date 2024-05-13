College baseball notebook: Sooners’ regular-season conference title is their first since 1995

Oklahoma has broken through for its first regular-season baseball championship in the Big 12. The Sooners swept Baylor for the program’s first regular-season title since 1995, when they were in the old Big Eight. Oklahoma led the Big 12 from start to finish and wrapped it up with wins in six straight conference games and in 13 of the last 15. Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas won weekend series and start the week as the top three teams in the nation by D1Baseball.com and Baseball America. The final Pac-12 regular-season race will come down to the Oregon State-Arizona series in Tucson.

