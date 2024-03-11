College baseball notebook: Series win over Wake Forest gives new-look Duke its best start since 2008

Duke and its cast of newcomers have served notice they still will be factors in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Blue Devils moved into the top 10 of the national rankings after winning two of three on the road against Wake Forest, which had opened the season No. 1 in the major polls. Duke picked up its first series win over a top-ranked team since 2009 and is out to its best start since 2008 at 13-2. Only two everyday starters returned from the 39-win team that pushed Virginia to three games in the NCAA super regionals.

