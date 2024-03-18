College baseball notebook: Seminoles, coming off their worst year, are only unbeaten in Division I

This season has been quite a bounce back for Link Jarrett and the Florida State Seminoles, at least so far. The Seminoles are 18-0 and the only unbeaten team in Division I after sweeping Notre Dame at home over the weekend. Last season they went 22-31 for their first sub-.500 record in the 74-year history of the program. They finished last in the ACC for the first time since they joined the league in 1992 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977. The 18-0 start is FSU’s best since 2007.

