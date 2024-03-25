College baseball notebook: Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana homers leading off 4 straight games

Travis Bazzana has been the ultimate leadoff man lately. The Oregon State star will enter this week’s road series against Southern California having opened the last four games with home runs. The Australian second baseman has 14 homers after hitting 11 in 2023. Eight of his homers have come in the last five games. The NCAA does not track consecutive games with a leadoff homer. Brady Anderson, in 1996, is the only major leaguer to have opened four games with home runs. Bazzana went deep to start a win over Portland last Tuesday and in all three games of a sweep of Washington.

