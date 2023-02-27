College Baseball Notebook: MSU pitcher brings heat both ways

Mississippi State ambidextrous freshman Jurrangelo Cijntje is one of the fascinating novelties in college baseball so far this season. His fastball was clocked at 97 mph right-handed and 92 mph left-handed when he pitched four shutout innings against Louisiana-Monroe last Wednesday. Cijntje struck out six with his right arm and one with his left in his first start. LSU remains the consensus No. 1 in the polls despite losing for the first time. Houston’s Drew Bianco turned in the play of the week when he made the catch and flipped over the fence while robbing Incarnate Word’s Alec Carr of a homer.

