College Baseball Notebook: HRs in bunches for Bobcats’ Mora

It’s going to be hard for Texas State’s Chase Mora to top the first month of his college career. He became the first Division I freshman since 2015 to hit four home runs in a game and he narrowly missed a fifth in the Bobcats’ 19-18 win over North Dakota State on Saturday. Last month Mora became the first player in NCAA history to homer in his first three career plate appearances. The part-time starter has seven homers and 17 RBIs in his nine games.

