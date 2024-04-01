College baseball notebook: Clemson’s best start since 2002 highlighted by rare series win over Miami

Clemson’s best start since 2002 keeps getting better. The Tigers are 24-3 and coming off their first series win over Miami since 2012 and first in Coral Gables since 2006. Over the three games, Tigers pitchers combined to allow five runs on 18 hits, three for extra bases. They walked seven and struck out 25. Freshman Aidan Knaak turned in his best performance of the season in a 7-0 win Saturday. He allowed two hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

