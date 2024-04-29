College Baseball Notebook: Aggies find new power source in Ted Burton in 6th straight SEC series win

Texas A&M might look back at its weekend series win over Georgia as its most memorable of the season. The top-ranked Aggies not only came back from a 9-0 first-inning deficit to run-rule the Bulldogs 19-9 in the second game, they got a breakthrough offensive performance from one of their top newcomers. Ted Burton hit two home runs in a 5-2 victory Friday and connected for two more in the record-tying comeback win Saturday, increasing his season total from four to eight.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.