COLLEGE BASEBALL ’24: Ten teams to watch

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Wake Forest enters the college baseball season as the unanimous No. 1 team. The Demon Deacons are coming off the best year in program history and their first College World Series appearance since 1955. Slugger Nick Kurtz is back, and Josh Hartle and Tennessee transfer Chase Burns head a strong pitching staff. Defending national champion LSU produced the top two overall picks in the 2023 MLB draft but return enough firepower to contend again. Other teams to watch are Arkansas, Clemson, East Carolina, Florida, Oregon State, Texas, TCU and UC Santa Barbara.

