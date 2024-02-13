COLLEGE BASEBALL ’24: Ten players to watch

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tommy White of defending national champion LSU is among the players to watch in college baseball this season. The third baseman is the Division I active career leader in home runs with 51 in two seasons and he led the nation with 105 RBIs last year. Some of the other top players are Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana, Florida’s Jac Caglianone, Clemson’s Cam Cannarella, Wake Forest’s Nick Kurtz, South Carolina’s Ethan Petry, West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt and pitchers Thatcher Hurd of LSU, Brody Brecht of Iowa and Josh Hartle of Wake Forest. The Division I season opens Friday.

