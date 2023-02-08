Colin Poche, Rays go to arbitration just $125,000 apart

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Colin Poche went to salary arbitration with the Tampa Bay Rays with the sides just $125,000 apart. The gap between the $1.3 million the pitcher asked for and the $1,175,000 the team offered was the smallest among the 33 players who exchanged proposed arbitration figures last month. A 29-year-old left-hander, Poche had Tommy John surgery on July 29, 2020, and returned to the major leagues last April. Poche was 4-2 with a 3.99 ERA and seven saves in 65 relief appearances for the Rays. Tampa Bay went to arbitration on Monday with reliever Ryan Thompson, whose decision is pending.

