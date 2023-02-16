Colin Castleton breaks hand, Florida beats Ole Miss 79-64

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Myreon Jones scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and short-handed Florida beat Mississippi 79-64 to snap a three-game losing streak. Florida’s leading scorer, Colin Castleton, broke his right hand with 15:05 left in the second half and likely will miss the rest of the season. Castleton had been averaging 24.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over his last four games. Castleton’s teammates responded by shooting 59% from the field, including 10 of 17 from 3-point range. Will Richard put Florida ahead by double digits for good with 11:54 left at the start of an 8-0 run for a 62-46 lead. Richard and Kowacie Reeves each had 13 points for Florida.

