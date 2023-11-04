Colgate’s touchdown in overtime hands Lafayette its first Patriot League loss, 37-34

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jake Stearney found Brady Hutchison with a 13-yard touchdown pass in overtime to carry Colgate to a 37-34 win over Lafayette in a Patriot League showdown. Lafayette (7-2, 3-1) had won six straight since falling to No. 21 Duke and fell out of first place in the Patriot League with two games remaining.

