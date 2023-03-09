Colgate rolls to third straight Patriot Tournament title

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records scored 21 points, Tucker Richardson had a triple-double and top-seeded Colgate won its third consecutive Patriot League Tournament championship with a 79-61 victory over six-seeded Lafayette. The Raiders beat the Leopards for the third time this season, winning their ninth straight game. Records finished 9-of-10 shooting and blocked five shots. League player of the year Richardson, who had double-doubles in the first two tournament games, finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists — the first Colgate triple-double since 1997. Josh Rivera led the Leopards with 13 points.

