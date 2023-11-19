Colgate holds off Fordham for 21-14 victory behind two rushing TDs from Brescia

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jaedon Henry ran for 106 yards and Michael Brescia had two rushing touchdowns and Colgate beat Fordham 21-14. After a scoreless first half, Bresica scored the first points with a 1-yard run four minutes into the third quarter. A little more than six minutes later, Brescia scored from 28 yards to end a seven-play, 75-yard drive that lasted three-and-a-half minutes. CJ Montes threw for 221 yards and a touchdown for Colgate.

