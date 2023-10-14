Colgate blocks field goal attempt in overtime to seal 27-24 victory over Dartmouth

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Zach Osborne passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Colgate blocked a field goal attempt in overtime to seal a 27-24 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday. Colgate jumped out to a 17-3 lead at halftime after Brady Hutchison’s 23-yard touchdown grab and Osborne’s 7-yard run. Max Hurleman added a 19-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to make it 24-10. But Dartmouth stormed back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie it at 24-all with 4:32 remaining. Jacob Jaworski made a 20-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime before the Colgate special teams sealed it. Treyvhon Saunders led Colgate (2-4) with eight catches for 118 yards.

