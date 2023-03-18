Coles hits late floater, TCU edges Ariz St in March Madness

DENVER (AP) — JaKobe Coles hit a floater from the lane with 1.5 seconds left and No. 6 seed TCU rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat 11th-seeded Arizona State 72-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Coles took a pass Mike Miles Jr. from near the top of the 3-point circle, dribbled once and let go of the game-winner. Arizona State’s desperation heave at the buzzer missed. Miles, playing on a hyperextended right knee, finished with 26 points for the Horned Frogs. They advanced to a second-round matchup with No. 3 seed Gonzaga on Sunday in the West Region. DJ Horne had 17 for Arizona State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.