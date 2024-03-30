Coleman’s own-goal condemns Everton to late defeat at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Seamus Coleman’s own-goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time has condemned Everton to a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth as the Toffees equaled their worst Premier League run of 12 games without a win. Beto’s 87th-minute equalizer to cancel out Dominic Solanke’s opener in the 64th looked set to earn Sean Dyche’s Everton a valuable point but Coleman’s late intervention left the visitors empty-handed. Adam’s Smith deep cross bounced up and hit the defender on the chest before dropping agonizingly into the net.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.