Coleman throws for 4 TDs, runs for another and Richmond wins 6th straight, beating Bryant 41-14

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Camden Coleman threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in leading Richmond to a 41-14 win over Bryant on Saturday for its sixth straight win while remaining undefeated in the Coastal Athletic Association. Bryant scored first on Brennan Myer’s 23-yard pass to Marc Taglieri Jr. on the game’s opening drive but the Spiders scored touchdowns on all six of their first-half possessions that included a 28-point second quarter to lead 41-7 at halftime. Coleman scored on a 4-yard run to tie the game then Zach Palmer-Smith finished a drive with a 1-yard score and Richmond led from there.

