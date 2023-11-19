Coleman throws 3 TD passes; Griffin, Harris combine for 204 yards and Lamar beats McNeese 52-27

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Robert Coleman threw three touchdown passes, Khalan Griffin and Damashja Harris combined for 204 yards rushing as Lamar beat McNeese 52-27. Coleman was 12-of-17 passing for 132 yards and hit three receivers for scores. Griffin led the ground game with 123 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown and Harris ran 16 times for 81 yards and two scores. Kamden Sixkiller threw a 30-yard touchdown pass Tyronne Hayes for McNeese that opened the scoring.

